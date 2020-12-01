South Africa: How the Compliance Ecosystem Helps Prevent Corporate Failure

1 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Michael Katz

Compliance by company boards and management, particularly in the case of complex companies with cross-border activities, requires monitoring by an entire ecosystem.

Following a corporate failure the usual questions are asked: What went wrong? Who was at fault? More often than not a finger is pointed at the auditors. Is that fair? Sometimes the attribution of responsibility to the auditors is correct. On other occasions, one or more of the other role-players in the total compliance ecosystem must bear the blame. The purpose of this article is to identify all of the role-players in the compliance ecosystem, to specify each of their responsibilities in preventing corporate failures, the consequences of which are devastating to the market, investors, employees and creditors. It is important to appreciate factors which companies operate against- complexity, cross-border activities, regulators, new technology and a multiplicity of stakeholders.

The law

More often than not, after a catastrophic corporate failure, questions are raised about the adequacy of the law. South African company law, in respect of its substance, procedures and remedies, ranks among the best in the world. Laws and regulations that regulate companies and their officers, such as the Banks Act and Financial Markets Act, are also...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
You Won't Believe How Much Domestic Workers Get Paid in Zimbabwe
Nigeria Plunged Into Darkness As National Power Grid Collapses
Kenya, Somalia in Diplomatic Row as Ambassadors Recalled

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.