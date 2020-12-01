Namibia: International Pairs Champions

1 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

NAMIBIA's most prestigious amateur golf tournament, the Windhoek Lager International Pairs was concluded on 21 November.

Altogether 43 men and women's pairs from all over Namibia competed over 18 holes and two days, with the first day's play taking place at Omeya Golf Course and the second day at the Windhoek Golf and Country Club.

Edwin Kutata and Lebeus Kangandjela won the men's competition with a total of 85, followed by Riaan Schwartz and Leonard Beukes on 82 and Gustav Fransman and Andrew Dodds on 80.

Brenda Lens and Zandra Kruger won the women's title with a total of 79 points, followed by Lydia Lumley and Jane Liebenberg on 73.

As the Namibian champions, the winning pairs will now compete at the world finals in Portugal in October 2021, with Windhoek Lager covering their expenses.

The 2021 qualifying rounds will commence on 1 March 2021, and finish on 31 July with the winners joining the 2020 winners at the 2021 finals in Portugal.

