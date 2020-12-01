South Africa: Does Activism in South Africa Actually Work?

analysis

As the annual 16 Days of Activism sees politicians sound off meaninglessly about gender-based violence, a new study considers a timely question: How successful has the social justice sector in South Africa been since apartheid?

One of the problems with writing a report on the social justice sector is that few people agree on what the social justice sector is. Brave are the researchers commissioned by the Raith Foundation, then, who have produced a recently released survey looking at the sector and its successes and failures in South Africa's democratic era.

Isobel Frye, Mondli Hlatshwayo and Yasmin Jessie Turton acknowledge in their report that theirs was "an imperfect process" complicated by the Covid-19 lockdown. Imperfect, but certainly necessary: unlikely as it may seem, this is the first review of its kind ever undertaken of the South African social justice sector.

Even if the sector is defined only in terms of numbers of formal social justice organisations, it is very broad indeed. Department of Social Development figures from 2016 record just above 153,000 registered not-for-profit organisations in South Africa, and at least a further 50,000 unregistered NPOs.

What has all this activity amounted to? Perhaps unhelpfully, the researchers give no quantifiable...