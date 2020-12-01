South Africa: Mayor Geoff Makhubo Is Joburg's Path to Chaos, and More Chaos

1 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

The political hurricane that is the Zondo Commission also threatens to engulf Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo, who has been accused of personally benefiting, while the city's finance head, from deals struck between a company he controlled, a third-party and the city. He may find it difficult to retain his position in the 2021 local government elections as Nelson Mandela Bay-type chaos looms.

On Friday afternoon Zondo Commission evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson detailed payments made by the company Regiments Fund Managers to a company controlled by Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo, Molelwane Consulting. More than R35-million was paid between 2008 and 2016. For part of that period, Makhubo was the treasurer of the ANC's Joburg region. For another part of that period, he was the city's Member of the Mayoral Committee for Finance. And during this time Makhubo recommended that the city maintain its contracts with Regiments Fund Managers.

Put simply, he benefited financially from his own political actions in the City of Johannesburg.

At the moment he is chair of the ANC in Joburg and became the city's mayor after Herman Mashaba resigned in 2019.

Joburg mayor Makhubo denies conflict of interest as evidence shows he earned millions from Regiments deal...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
You Won't Believe How Much Domestic Workers Get Paid in Zimbabwe
Nigeria Plunged Into Darkness As National Power Grid Collapses
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.