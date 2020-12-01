South Africa: Mayor Geoff Makhubo Is Joburg's Path to Chaos, and More Chaos

analysis

The political hurricane that is the Zondo Commission also threatens to engulf Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo, who has been accused of personally benefiting, while the city's finance head, from deals struck between a company he controlled, a third-party and the city. He may find it difficult to retain his position in the 2021 local government elections as Nelson Mandela Bay-type chaos looms.

On Friday afternoon Zondo Commission evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson detailed payments made by the company Regiments Fund Managers to a company controlled by Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo, Molelwane Consulting. More than R35-million was paid between 2008 and 2016. For part of that period, Makhubo was the treasurer of the ANC's Joburg region. For another part of that period, he was the city's Member of the Mayoral Committee for Finance. And during this time Makhubo recommended that the city maintain its contracts with Regiments Fund Managers.

Put simply, he benefited financially from his own political actions in the City of Johannesburg.

At the moment he is chair of the ANC in Joburg and became the city's mayor after Herman Mashaba resigned in 2019.

