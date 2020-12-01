Rwanda: Nshimiyimana Rues Missed Opportunities in Confed Cup

AS Kigali coach Eric Nshimiyimana has tasked his team to be lethal in front of goal in the Confederations Cup return leg in five days' time after seeing his side lose 2-1 to Oropa United of Botswana on Sunday, November 29.

The Botswana side scored two quick goals in the first half punishing AS Kigali's sluggish start but the visitors pulled one back in the second half that gave them a lifeline in the return leg.

"We were not aggressive enough in the first 30 minutes; we didn't play our game. We need to work hard and improve. We had so many chances and should have scored more than two goals, but we were very poor in front of goal," a visibly disappointed Nshimiyimana explained.

The former Amavubi coach added that his players need to have a strong mentality in the second leg and also not waste chances in front of goal.

AS Kigali is scheduled to leave Botswana on Tuesday, December 1 and spend the night in Ethiopia before arriving in Kigali on Wednesday to prepare for the return match on Sunday.

The winner between both teams, will face Uganda's KCCA in the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

