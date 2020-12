Black Rhinos legend Gift "Guava" Kamuriwo has died.

He was 47.

Kamuriwo, who also played for the Warriors in the early 2000s passed on at a military hospital this morning.

Former Rhinos organising secretary Wellington Mabiginye who served during the same time Kamuriwo was the team manager confirmed the sad development.

"It's sad l have received word that Gift" Guava Kamuriwo" has died.

"He has been unwell for some time," he said.