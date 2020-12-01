Namibia: Swartbooi Launches 'Shafewange'

Johanna Swartbooi last week launched a brand new accessory collection 'Shafewange', after she took the jewellery industry by storm last year February when she created '‡Nu/Gôa Accessories', a high-fashion brand.

The model-cum-entrepreneur Swartbooi started her modelling career in 2016, walking the Windhoek Fashion Week in 2017 and 2018 for designers such as Foxy Ginnah, Maria Nepembe and Hilly June.

Shafewange, which is part of ‡ Nu/Gôa Accessories, is aimed at encouraging the public to learn about Namibian languages and culture. "‡Nu/Gôa Accessories was formed to celebrate our diversity and, therefore, it is easy for almost anyone to quickly fall in love with the accessories. The title of my new collection was inspired by our first pair of earrings with an Oshiwambo name, which are called the Shafewa earrings. The Shafewa earrings and the Shafewange collection

are made from the same shells. We chose this name because the direct translation is 'it looks beautiful on me'. Every piece in this collection is beautiful and flattering," the 2020 Simply You Magazine Lifestyle and Fashion Awards (SYMLFA) female model of the year says.

With this collection, Swartbooi left her comfort zone by adding other pieces, as her focus in the past has predominantly been on earrings. 'Shafewange' consists of neckpieces, headpieces and body chains. "We mainly used chains and cream shells for this collection. My new collection displays more edge and elegance than my previous work. It is quite neutral and the accessory pieces are suitable for almost any occasion," the Miss Namibia second runner-up says.

Swartbooi says when she started working on the collection, she had no specific plan or inspiration and just trusted her instincts, allowing her creativity to flow freely. "This collection had a balance of time-consuming pieces and quickly made items. The headpieces were time-consuming, because I had to hand-sew every shell on, while making the body chains took less time. I am extremely happy with the result. I urge everyone to make time and view my new work," Swartbooi says.

The jewellery designer originates from Vaalgras in the //Kharas region, and learnt her beading skills from her grandmother.

The public can also view the pieces of the collection on the red carpet of MTC Windhoek Fashion Week held from 1 to 6 December in Windhoek.