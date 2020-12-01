Namibia: Assistance Needed to Identify Walvis Hit-and-Run Victim

WALVIS Bay police are seeking assistance from the public to identify the body of a man who was killed in a hit-and-run incident at the harbour town.

The police received a report this morning at around 00:35 about a man who was laying dead in Sam Nujoma Avenue near the bridge that leads to the Kuisebmond suburb from the town's central business district.

The victim is light in complexion and has injuries on the upper body.

He was wearing a red T-shirt and a jean shorts. He has a beard and was not wearing shoes.#

He was carrying an Arsenal backpack with a pair of short pants inside.

According to the police, it is suspected that he was crossing the road when an unknown vehicle hit him. He died on the scene.

The body was taken to the Walvis Bay State Hospital.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident or can help to identify the victim is urgently requested to contact deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu at 081 246 4757, detective inspector Michael Ambambi at 081 640 1600 or their nearest police station.