Namibia: Two Kunene Girls Raped

TWO girls were raped last Saturday in the Kunene region - one at Khorixas and one at Outjo.

According to Kunene police commissioner, Rudolf Kanyetu, a 12-year-old girl was raped between the Saamstaan and #Oubatere locations at Outjo on Saturday at around 19h00, allegedly by an 18-year-old boy.

At Khorixas, also on Saturday, a 15-year-old girl was raped, allegedly by a 21-year-old man, at around 22h30 in the location. Kanyetu said the victim was taken by force to the suspect's room, where she was raped.

"When she went back, she informed her parents, who in turn reported the matter to the police," Kanyetu said.

Kanyetu told The Namibian that parents should look after their children and if kids walk around they should be in the company of their friends. He also advised against children moving around at night.

The 21-year-old suspect at Outjo was remanded in custody until 7 January 2021. He was denied bail, as further police investigations have to take place. The suspect who allegedly raped the 15-year-old girl at Khorixas was arrested on Sunday and is set to appear in the Khorixas Magistrate's Court today.