Tanzania: Julio Takes U-20 to Afcon 2021 Finals

THE national Under-20 (Ngorongoro Heroes) head coach, Jamhuri Kihwelo has hailed his boys for taming out South Sudan in the Cecafa Under-20 Championship and hence qualifying for the AFCON Under-20 finals to be held next year in Mauritania.

Kihwelo, alias Julio has also promised to win the title on December 2 when they face Uganda in the final.

"What makes me happy is our qualification in the first ever introduced Under-20 Afcon finals next year," said overjoyed Julio.

"In the first place of this Under-20 Cecafa Championship, our intention was to secure a ticket to the Afcon Under-20 finals and thanks God we made it," he said.

The Under-20 Cecafa Championship guarantees top placed teams to the 2021 Under-20 Afcon finals.

This means that Tanzania and Uganda have made it after winning their Monday's semifinal matches. Any result when the two teams face off in the December 2's final will not change their qualifications.

Kassim Haruna scored a brace in the 58th minute off a rebounded ball with a shot after Kelvin John's diving header missed the target.

"Our opponents came in with intent to play a 'rough game', but I always insisted on my players to relax because we wanted good results," said Kihwelo.

Kihwelo had however predicted that the match was tough, but they played better tactically and thank God they made it. He has also promised for a brave show against Uganda when they face off on December 2 at Arusha Rhinos' ground in Karatu, Arusha.

Earlier in the day, Uganda also beat Kenya by 3-1 in the first semifinal match.

Uganda were leading 2-0 at the breather, thanks to Kenneth Semakula and Avian Bogere, scored in the 23rd and 26th minutes, respectively.

Bogere was in the mark again in the 64th minute to score his second goal of the day before Enock Wanyama scoring Kenya's consolation goal nine minutes to time.

South Sudan will therefore play Kenya in the third place play off before hosts, Tanzania playing Uganda in the finals.