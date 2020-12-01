Tanzania: Julio Takes U-20 to Afcon 2021 Finals

1 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE national Under-20 (Ngorongoro Heroes) head coach, Jamhuri Kihwelo has hailed his boys for taming out South Sudan in the Cecafa Under-20 Championship and hence qualifying for the AFCON Under-20 finals to be held next year in Mauritania.

Kihwelo, alias Julio has also promised to win the title on December 2 when they face Uganda in the final.

"What makes me happy is our qualification in the first ever introduced Under-20 Afcon finals next year," said overjoyed Julio.

"In the first place of this Under-20 Cecafa Championship, our intention was to secure a ticket to the Afcon Under-20 finals and thanks God we made it," he said.

The Under-20 Cecafa Championship guarantees top placed teams to the 2021 Under-20 Afcon finals.

This means that Tanzania and Uganda have made it after winning their Monday's semifinal matches. Any result when the two teams face off in the December 2's final will not change their qualifications.

Kassim Haruna scored a brace in the 58th minute off a rebounded ball with a shot after Kelvin John's diving header missed the target.

"Our opponents came in with intent to play a 'rough game', but I always insisted on my players to relax because we wanted good results," said Kihwelo.

Kihwelo had however predicted that the match was tough, but they played better tactically and thank God they made it. He has also promised for a brave show against Uganda when they face off on December 2 at Arusha Rhinos' ground in Karatu, Arusha.

Earlier in the day, Uganda also beat Kenya by 3-1 in the first semifinal match.

Uganda were leading 2-0 at the breather, thanks to Kenneth Semakula and Avian Bogere, scored in the 23rd and 26th minutes, respectively.

Bogere was in the mark again in the 64th minute to score his second goal of the day before Enock Wanyama scoring Kenya's consolation goal nine minutes to time.

South Sudan will therefore play Kenya in the third place play off before hosts, Tanzania playing Uganda in the finals.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Don't Miss
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
You Won't Believe How Much Domestic Workers Get Paid in Zimbabwe
Nigeria Plunged Into Darkness As National Power Grid Collapses
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.