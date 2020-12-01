Tanzania: NGO Supports Govt to Curb Plastic Pollution

1 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

A nongovernmental organisation, Nipe Fagio, has expressed commitment to supporting the government to ban all unauthorised plastic tubing.

The ban will be imposed with effect from January 1, 2021. Nipe Fagio Executive Director Ana Le Rocha said they were in the frontline to support the government in addressing plastic pollution in the country.

She said there was a need for consistently collecting data on plastic waste affecting communities and the natural environment so that the government could take action to curb plastic pollution.

"We support the government's decision to ban plastic tubing as it is one of the most effective actions to reduce adverse effects caused by plastic pollution in the country," said Ms Rocha.

She said plastic pollution was a global challenge responsible for significant infrastructure loss and health hazardous in several African countries, including Tanzania.

The government announcement on the extension of plastic bag ban to January next year, now targets all plastic packaging not certified by TBS. "Nipe Fagio shows its support to the government's decision and remains hopeful that Tanzania will succeed in the fight against single use plastics."

She said her organisation would keep on working with communities, the private sector and the government to achieve sustainable development in waste management sector. She noted that Nipe Fagio was the leader of a coalition of over 250 organisations in the country.

It is a member of the Break Free From Plastics, the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA), and Let's Do It Tanzania Campaign that leads World Cleanup Day.

Nipe Fagio is also the organiser of the ongoing (Your Plastic Our Environment) Campaign and will continuously support government efforts to ban single use plastics in the country.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
You Won't Believe How Much Domestic Workers Get Paid in Zimbabwe
Nigeria Plunged Into Darkness As National Power Grid Collapses
Kenya, Somalia in Diplomatic Row as Ambassadors Recalled

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.