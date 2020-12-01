Tanzania: NGO Supports Govt to Curb Plastic Pollution

A nongovernmental organisation, Nipe Fagio, has expressed commitment to supporting the government to ban all unauthorised plastic tubing.

The ban will be imposed with effect from January 1, 2021. Nipe Fagio Executive Director Ana Le Rocha said they were in the frontline to support the government in addressing plastic pollution in the country.

She said there was a need for consistently collecting data on plastic waste affecting communities and the natural environment so that the government could take action to curb plastic pollution.

"We support the government's decision to ban plastic tubing as it is one of the most effective actions to reduce adverse effects caused by plastic pollution in the country," said Ms Rocha.

She said plastic pollution was a global challenge responsible for significant infrastructure loss and health hazardous in several African countries, including Tanzania.

The government announcement on the extension of plastic bag ban to January next year, now targets all plastic packaging not certified by TBS. "Nipe Fagio shows its support to the government's decision and remains hopeful that Tanzania will succeed in the fight against single use plastics."

She said her organisation would keep on working with communities, the private sector and the government to achieve sustainable development in waste management sector. She noted that Nipe Fagio was the leader of a coalition of over 250 organisations in the country.

It is a member of the Break Free From Plastics, the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA), and Let's Do It Tanzania Campaign that leads World Cleanup Day.

Nipe Fagio is also the organiser of the ongoing (Your Plastic Our Environment) Campaign and will continuously support government efforts to ban single use plastics in the country.