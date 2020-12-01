Tanzania: Elias Sparkles As Tpdf Wins Ladies 2020 Golf Title

1 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mbonile Burton

WHILE Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo Golf Club of Dar es Salaam continues to dominate Morogoro Ladies Amateur Golf Stroke Play Championship, main sponsor Vacuna Limited has vowed to turn the event into East African status.

The staging of this year's event came after six years of dormant seasons. Held at Morogoro Gymkhana here over the weekend, the event saw Lugalo golfer, Vicky Elias winning the club title, after defeating the former champion, club-mate Angel Eaton.

Elias carded an aggregate of 166 overs in the two rounds of 36 holes to be crowned new champions by four shots from second placed Neema Olomi from Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC) who carded total 170 gross.

Sophia Viggo also carded 172 to finish at third place. Maurice Awiti, who is Vacuna Limited Managing Director said that his firm was proud to be given honour to sponsor TLGU for the first time and enabled Morogoro Ladies Open to happen after six years of dormant seasons.

He expressed his company's desires to continue supporting the same and see it grow beyond Tanzania after being impressed in their first year.

Awiti said: "As a company we did not hesitate to bring this tournament back for the ladies after six years, golf is a sport that has not yet received enough awareness to the public. "And it's a sport that can bring different type of people together for the sport recreation, socialising and networking as well as bringing national pride, income to the government and employment opportunity," he stressed.

Awiti added that sponsoring these events helps to bring good golfers countrywide and rise awareness to other ladies who can represent country in international tournaments too.

"We have witnessed in this tournament more than 70 participants from other golf clubs, with this number you can see how this sport is potential to the country sports development. Awiti also call for other stakeholders to join hand for the consistency of the golf tournament.

He said that a newly formed company established in Tanzania based in Morogoro is ready to join other stakeholders in ensuring development of the sports and promise even bigger event next year. Organisers TLGU and host club extended invitation to men's and juniors too who altogether made the event so colourfully.

