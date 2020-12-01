Tanzania: Fuel Dealers Warned of Arbitrary Price Surge

1 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

DAR ES SALAAM Regional Commissioner (RC) Abubakar Kunenge has warned fuel dealers in the city against arbitrary price surge, urging them to be ethical and abide by the law and regulations.

"You should all operate in accordance with the terms and conditions of your licences and abide market regulations related to fuel price," Mr Kunenge said in Dar es Salaam on Monday.

He was speaking during a brief ceremony of Puma Energy Tanzania which joined its global network to mark Customer Week.

During this week, Puma Energy Tanzania will commemorate Customer Week by raising public awareness on the proper use of different types of fuel for vehicles and road safety issues.

The RC advised the company which the government owns 50 per cent of shares, to ensure it came up with better prices and good services. "You have to offer services while you maintain quality," he insisted.

He further told the company to continue being the ambassador of road safety by spreading education to motorists and other road users to curb road accidents which had been claiming the lives of thousands of Tanzanians.

Meanwhile, he challenged the management to improve the company's efficiency in doing business and in the provision of services.

"There is always room for improvements. Be a training centre for others to take a leaf from you," Mr Kunenge encouraged.

Earlier, Puma Energy Tanzania Managing Director Dominic Dhanah told the RC that Customer Week commemoration was the global event in which Puma Energy Group participated every year.

"In Tanzania," he said, "the company will use Customer Week to raise public awareness on fuel and road safety."

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
You Won't Believe How Much Domestic Workers Get Paid in Zimbabwe
Nigeria Plunged Into Darkness As National Power Grid Collapses
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.