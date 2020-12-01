Tanzania: Fuel Dealers Warned of Arbitrary Price Surge

DAR ES SALAAM Regional Commissioner (RC) Abubakar Kunenge has warned fuel dealers in the city against arbitrary price surge, urging them to be ethical and abide by the law and regulations.

"You should all operate in accordance with the terms and conditions of your licences and abide market regulations related to fuel price," Mr Kunenge said in Dar es Salaam on Monday.

He was speaking during a brief ceremony of Puma Energy Tanzania which joined its global network to mark Customer Week.

During this week, Puma Energy Tanzania will commemorate Customer Week by raising public awareness on the proper use of different types of fuel for vehicles and road safety issues.

The RC advised the company which the government owns 50 per cent of shares, to ensure it came up with better prices and good services. "You have to offer services while you maintain quality," he insisted.

He further told the company to continue being the ambassador of road safety by spreading education to motorists and other road users to curb road accidents which had been claiming the lives of thousands of Tanzanians.

Meanwhile, he challenged the management to improve the company's efficiency in doing business and in the provision of services.

"There is always room for improvements. Be a training centre for others to take a leaf from you," Mr Kunenge encouraged.

Earlier, Puma Energy Tanzania Managing Director Dominic Dhanah told the RC that Customer Week commemoration was the global event in which Puma Energy Group participated every year.

"In Tanzania," he said, "the company will use Customer Week to raise public awareness on fuel and road safety."