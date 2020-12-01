Tanzania: Farmers to Get High Quality Cashew Nut Seedlings

A NON GOVERNMENTAL organisation (NGO), Tanzania Environmental Network, has handed over 900,000 high breed cashew nut seedlings to Tanganyika District Commissioner (DC) Saleh Mhando to be distributed to farmers for the 2020/21 season.

Latest reports in Katavi Region have it that farmers expect to get more than 1,000 tonnes of cashewnuts in the 2020/21 season.

The region has over 1,900,000 cashewnut plants planted on 80,000 hectares in previous seasons.

The NGO is funded by Tuungane. Speaking during a handover ceremony in Tanganyika District, Tuungane Acting Director Marcel Kato said Tuungane had joined forces with the government to encourage farmers in the district to cultivate cashew nuts, being one of the five strategic cash crops.

He further explained the NGO had decided to plant high breed cashew nut seedlings in nurseries which would be distributed to farmers to improve their incomes and mitigate environmental effects in their areas.

"I encourage farmers and members of the public in general to use this opportunity to plant this cash crop which will increase their earnings and mitigate environmental effects in their areas," he emphasised.

Mr Kato said so far the NGO had planted 400,000 cashew nut seedlings in a nursery at Mchakamchaka Village in Mpandandogo Ward and 100,000 seedlings in a nursery at Sibwesa Village.

"Over 400,000 seedlings will be planted in the Highlands Zone at Mwese Village, whose soil is conducive for cashew nut farming," he explained.

For his part, DC Mhando directed agricultural extension officers to visit farmers and educate them on best agricultural practices.

Tanganyika District Executive Director (DED) Rumuli commended Tuungane for handing over 600,000 of cashew nut seedlings.