Tanzania: Azam Held to a 1-1 Barren Draw With Biashara

Azam were deprived an opportunity to grab maximum three points after being held to a 1-1 draw by resilient Biashara United at Karume Stadium in Mara, Musoma on Monday.

Ayoub Lyanga scored for Azam in the 20th minute of the first half to put his side in command of the match throughout the opening segment while the hosting team responded back in the 58th minute thanks to Bolton Mwenga's long range effort which exposed Azam goalie David Mapigano.

The outcome saw Azam reaching 26 points, only 2 points adrift league leaders Young Africans who have attained 31 points from 12 matches.

It was the second draw for Azam this season who in their past three matches, have lost twice and earned one point in the process from the possible nine points in the bank.

Azam began the game on the front pedal knowing in advance that a victory was what they needed most out of the tricky away match but most of their early attempts were easily disorganised by the hosts.

As anticipated, much of the footwork was seen at the middle of the terrain where both teams seemed strong hence they launched attacks from there.

In the 8th minute of the game, Azam defender Yakubu Mohamed made a good interception to paralyse a goal searching hunt made by the hosting side, a good defensive skill from him.

However, as pressure mounted, the once solid Biashara United backline was finally exposed courtesy of Lyanga's goal, an advantage for Azam as the turf owners trailed the encounter.

Despite a goal down, United were never disappointed and their best chance in the first half came in the 32nd minute which was practically misused.

Obrey Chirwa who traded as the lone striker for Azam made his presence felt in the 35th minute after making a towering header which narrowly missed the target.

As the two teams marched to the changing rooms after the sweaty 45 minutes, Azam smiled with one goal in the pocket while