Tanzania: Plans Underway to Introduce Air Ambulance

A medical organisation looks forward to introducing air ambulance services in the country, a move expected to save lives and bring about positive changes in the health sector.

Tindwa Medical and Health Services in Tanzania (TMHS) Marketing and Corporate Relations Manager Esther Ndazi said the services would be launched after receiving blessings from the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA).

She was speaking after the just ended two-day 7th Tanzania Health Summit. She said TMHS aimed at offering medical evacuation especially in rural areas where ground medical evacuation was difficult.

"For example, there are flagship projects implemented in the country, including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Project and Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project where workers were on sites every day," she said.

According to her, emergency evacuation services to people working in rural areas can only be provided by air ambulances. She expressed optimism that her organisation was well-prepared to offer such a service.

On air medical rescues, Ms Ndazi said the organisation had fully equipped helicopters, caravans or jets depending on particular needs which were always complemented by medical doctors and paramedics.

According to Ms Ndazi, air ambulance evacuation services are expected to kick off next year and there will be premier air ambulances and standby air ambulances, and the main centre will be in Dar es Salaam.