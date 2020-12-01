Tanzania: Plans Underway to Introduce Air Ambulance

1 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

A medical organisation looks forward to introducing air ambulance services in the country, a move expected to save lives and bring about positive changes in the health sector.

Tindwa Medical and Health Services in Tanzania (TMHS) Marketing and Corporate Relations Manager Esther Ndazi said the services would be launched after receiving blessings from the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA).

She was speaking after the just ended two-day 7th Tanzania Health Summit. She said TMHS aimed at offering medical evacuation especially in rural areas where ground medical evacuation was difficult.

"For example, there are flagship projects implemented in the country, including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Project and Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project where workers were on sites every day," she said.

According to her, emergency evacuation services to people working in rural areas can only be provided by air ambulances. She expressed optimism that her organisation was well-prepared to offer such a service.

On air medical rescues, Ms Ndazi said the organisation had fully equipped helicopters, caravans or jets depending on particular needs which were always complemented by medical doctors and paramedics.

According to Ms Ndazi, air ambulance evacuation services are expected to kick off next year and there will be premier air ambulances and standby air ambulances, and the main centre will be in Dar es Salaam.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
You Won't Believe How Much Domestic Workers Get Paid in Zimbabwe
Nigeria Plunged Into Darkness As National Power Grid Collapses
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.