Tanzania: It's Only Half Way - Simba Coach

SIMBA Sports Club's head coach, Belgian Sven Vandenbroeck has said that despite beating their hosts, Plateau United 1-0 in Nigeria on Sunday in their first leg tie of Champions League, his players have not yet finished up their job and need to work in their return leg tie.

"I think we should be happy for the away victory against a strong opponent,"

"But we are not yet done with our job, we have another 90 minutes when we host them in Dar es Salaam on Saturday to make sure that we sail through," said Vandenbroeck.

Tanzanian ambassador in Nigeria, Dr Benson Bana was also happy with the home boys' victory.

"It's the victory for all Tanzanians, the club players did what they were expected to do by Tanzanians," said Dr Bana.

The club's chief executive officer (CEO), Barbara Gonzalez said that winning away in the preliminary of CAF Champions League was something to feel proud of because Nigerian clubs, in the likes of Enyimba are among heavy weights in African football, rated among favorites in the CAF Champions league.

"Therefore, beating Plateau United before their home supporters is a big achievement,"

"We call upon our home supporters to pray for the club and show up in a big number come this Saturday in a second return leg so that we go through to face Platinum FC of Zimbabwe," said Gonzalez.

However, she asked as to why, CAF, the African football governing body and NFF (Nigerian Football Federation) sanctioned the use of the stadium that lacked some important key aspects, like electronic score board and anti-doping room.

"I think there are things to consider (CAF infrastructure check-list) as to why the stadium was sanctioned to host the match while it does not meet the required licensing standards. Simba are expected to land today in the evening at Mwalimu Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam, gearing up for their second leg tie.

Clatous Chama scored the only goal of the game for the visiting Tanzanian giants 10 minutes into the second half of the preliminary match, first leg contest staged at the New Jos Stadium, in Abuja. It was a fine start for the Mainland champions, who have made it clear they want to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

As the Nigerian champions, Plateau came into the match with high hopes of profiting from home advantage against the visitors, however Simba maintained their good form to secure three away crucial points. Plateau continued piling on the pressure but the Tanzanian giants maintained a tight defence to grind out a massive away win. Simba will now need a draw of any kind in the return leg to advance to the next stage of the competition