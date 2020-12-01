Nigeria: Ekiti - Stop Threatening to Defect to APC, Former Lawmakers Tell Olujimi

30 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Raphael Ogbonnaiye

Ado-Ekiti — Immediate past members of the House of Representatives who are members of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) from Ekiti State have told the Senator representing Ekiti South, Biodun Olujimi to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) instead of going about threatening to decamp, saying; "we have already taken samba and tambourine, popping champagne to celebrate her defection."

The senator has denied the allegation, stressing that she is the leader of PDP in the state.

The former Rep members, Segun Adekola, Thaddeus Aina, Ayo Oladimeji and Kehinde Agboola, said it was not hidden that Senator Olujimi was working for Governor Kayode Fayemi and APC in Ekiti State and it will be better for her to make her membership of APC formal.

They said; "Her defection will be a thing of joy to us in Ekiti PDP and lovers of the party in the state cannot wait to read the breaking news on her long overdue official movement to APC.

"To us, no news can be more exciting than for Olujimi to carry out her threat and exit the party for APC to which she is already a member by her actions and inactions

"Recall that some of her followers were recently appointment by Governor Fayemi and she had severally claimed boastfully that the governor supported her tribunal matters against Prince Dapo Adeyeye.

"It is also on record that during the Covid-19 lockdown, she took food items to APC local government secretariats for distribution to members of the party across the State.

"Here is someone who has caused the party so much needless stress and we assure her that her final exit will be celebrated".

But, reacting to the allegation, Mr. Atofarati Santa, media aide to Senator Olujimi, said they are frustrated people, living in self illusion, continuing in their anti-party activities.

Santa noted that Sen Olujimi remains the PDP leader in Ekiti, as the highest ranking political office holder, saying she has noting to do with APC.

According to him, former governor Ayodele Fayose has frustrated party leaders in Ekiti, making the party weak in the state.

He urged the former federal lawmakers to allow PDP to live in the state.

The media aide to Olujimi added that they should be ignored because they got 'their former positions because of Fayose'.

