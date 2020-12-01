Nigeria: FAAN Conducts Facility Tour of Nigeria's 23 Airports

1 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Aduratomi Bolade

"The tour is aimed at assessing the infrastructural needs of the airports," an official said.

The management of the Federal Airports Authority (FAAN) has commenced a 10-day facility tour of the nation's 23 airports.

A statement signed by Henritta Yakubu, the Authority's spokesperson, said the tour began on Monday.

"The tour is aimed at assessing the infrastructural needs of the airports, while also evaluating their preparations for the annual surge in passenger traffic usually occasioned by the yuletide season, as well as the level of compliance with covid-19 protocols at the airports," the statement said Tuesday.

"At the Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos, yesterday, the MD/CE also used the opportunity to address members of staff at the airport.

"He assured them that Management will continue to prioritize staff welfare and improve on their conditions of service.

"He enjoined them to continue to discharge their duties with the highest level of professionalism and dedication."

Mrs Yakubu said as part of preparations for the commissioning of the newly completed international terminal at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, FAAN inspected facilities at the airport.

The delegation, which was led by the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Authority, Rabiu Yadudu, also had a team from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority on the tour.

The team also included the Authority's Directors of Finance, Nike Aboderin; Engineering Services, Salisu Nurudeen Daura; Commercial and Business Development, Sadiku Abdulkadir Rafindadi; Airport Security Services, Rtd. Group Captain Usman Abubakar Sadiq; Airport Operations, Mukthar Muye; Human Resources, Norris Anozie; and Legal Adviser, Clifford Omozeighan.

The team will be proceeding to Bauchi, Kaduna, Gombe and Maiduguri airports, before taking another batch of airports, the statement highlighted.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

