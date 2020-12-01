Tunisia: UNFPA to Support Around Ten Additional Reproductive Health Points and Centres Dedicated to Migrants in Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — Through its project aimed at improving access to sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services for migrant populations and reinforcing the management of gender-based violence, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) will support, during the last quarter of 2020, four additional health service points of two associations in addition to the operationalisation of the partnership framework with 6 reproductive health centres of the National Office for Family and Population (ONFP), which are currently being rehabilitated for a better integration of services dedicated to migrants in Tunisia.

Through this same project, UNFPA is currently supporting 10 service points related to 7 associations in various regions of the country (5 sexual and reproductive health service points and 5 centres for the support of women victims of violence), according to the UNFPA newsletter published on Monday.

During the third quarter of 2020, through its national partners, UNFPA Tunisia provided 2,371 consultations divided into 1,042 social consultations, 101 psychological consultations, 37 medical consultations and 1,911 SRH consultations.

1,159 migrant women and 304 men benefited from these consultations in Tunis, Sfax and Médenine, including 219 migrant women victims of violence who benefited from integrated care within the centres for the treatment of violence against women in Tunisia.

Besides, the UNFPA raised the awareness of 625 migrants on various subjects mainly related to their sexual and reproductive health, their rights and the services available in Tunisia.

Finally, at health service points, 1,836 condoms, 1,570 lubricants and 1,389 hygiene kits were distributed to migrants.

