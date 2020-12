Tunis/Tunisia — The average monthly money market rate fell to 6.13% in November, against 6.30% in October and 6.76% in September, according to the latest statistics published by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT).

Compared to the past years, this rate stood at 7.80% in November 2019, 7.25% in November 2018 and 5.23% in November 2017.

This average monthly money market rate has been the lowest since March 2018 (6.04%).