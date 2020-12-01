Nigeria: Covid-19 - 17 NYSC Members Test Positive in Abia

1 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Commissioner for Health, Abia State, Dr Joe Osuji has disclosed that 17 members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, currently at the orientation camp at Umunna, Bende council area, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Osuji, who stated this in an interview with journalists, explained that the corps members underwent compulsory testing on arrival at the orientation camp where it was discovered that 17 of them tested positive for COVID-19.

He added that seven of those who tested positive have been treated and discharged, two on self-isolation while five are at the state isolation centre, Umuahia.

The commissioner lamented that people are no longer observing the COVID-19 protocol in wearing face masks while those who wear masks, do wear it halfway.

He warned that the pandemic was not yet over as the virus is still ravaging many countries across the world.

The Commissioner lauded the government for easing the difficulty in transporting samples of the COVID-19 test to Irua Edo State, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State and a laboratory centre at Owerri, as Gov Okezie Ikpeazu established a molecular laboratory at Amachara General hospital, Umuahia as well as the infectious Disease Hospital and treatment centre, Aba.

Osuji also noted that within the period of time the state set up a test centre, about 10,864 samples were collected and 947 tested positive.

Stressing that Abia has the highest sample testing centres in the South East and South-south zones, the Commissioner further stated that the state government provided medication adding that 925 persons have been treated and discharged, 11 patients on self-isolation under close monitoring while 7 are currently at the treatment centres.

"In the month of July till date, testing is still ongoing in the entire 17 LGAs. If somebody tests positive, we immediately begin contact tracing from family to where he or she works, that is how we have been able to contain the virus. As I speak we have almost flattened the curve, all these were made possible through the governor's efforts."

