Nigeria: Labour to Resume Suspended Strike in Niger Today

Minna — Organized Labour in Niger state has today announced the resumption of their suspended strike over the slash of salaries by the state government.

Recall that the state government had last week announced that it can no longer pay 100 percent salaries of Civil Servants in the state over drop in federal allocation to the state.

True to its words, the state civil servants received the November salary with a certain percent slash which many complained it's ununiformity.

The meeting to resolve the issue between the state government and the union ended in deadlocked as non of the parties shifted ground.

According to its resolution at end of its meeting in Minna, the state capital, signed by the State chairman, NLC, Comrade Yakubu GARBA and state chairman, TUC, Comrade Tanimu D. Yunusa, the union ordered all affiliate unions to proceed on strike starting from 12midnight of Tuesday December 1, 2020.

The resolution read, "Following the failure of Niger State Government to refund the illegally slashed 30% from salaries of state civil servants in the month of June, 2020 and in line with the resolutions of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting of Tuesday November 24, 2020 and the harmonized position of the resolutions by various congresses of affiliate unions;

All affiliate unions of NLC and TUC in Niger State are hereby directed to proceed on an indefinite strike action effective 12 midnight of Tuesday December 1, 2020 if Niger State Government fails to address the following:

"Refund the slashed 30% of June and November, 2020 salaries to desirable civil servants latest Tuesday; December 1, 2020.

"The Ministry for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs should convene and conclude a discussion on payment of outstanding October, 2020 salaries of local government workers on or before Tuesday; December 1, 2020.

"All affiliate unions are to liaise with the Organized Labour Leadership in Niger State to ensure full mobilization and compliance. Please convey as usual, the assurances of the highest regards of Niger State Organized Labour Leadership to your esteemed congressmen and women."