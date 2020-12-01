Nigeria: Borno Massacre: Reps to Invite Buhari Over Nation's Security Situation

Abuja — The House of Representatives may today reach a resolution to invite President Muhammadu Buhari to give explainations on the true security situation of the country.

This is the key prayer of a motion that's underway on the floor at Tuesday plenary.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila made the announcement while making his remarks on the Borno killings.

The motion, sponsored by 11 lawmakers most of whom from Borno State is coming on the heels of the massacre of over 43 rice farmers in Zabarmari village, Jere Local Government near Maiduguri, in Borno State over the week by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

The killing which attracted widespread condemnations has however resumed debate on the manner of security machinery that's currently in place in Nigeria.

Though the government has consistently mouthed a decimation and technical defeat of the insurgents, contemporary fatalities and massacres have benumbed the claim.

The House has for the upteenth time called for the sack of the Service Chiefs whose tenures have since elapsed but President Buhari whose prerogative it is to relief them of their appointments preferred otherwise.

Gbajabiamila in his remarks however said that "Now, is the time to ask difficult questions. We will consider intervention for the people of Zarbamari attacks".

The House is set for the debate.

Details later.