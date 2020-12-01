Nigeria: NSE Announces Migration of Four Companies to Growth Board

The Growth Board was launched to assist small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) and growth-oriented companies looking to raise capital and promote liquidity in the trading of their shares.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange(NSE) has announced the migration of Chellarams Plc, Living Trust Mortgage Plc, McNichols Plc, and The Initiates Plc from the Alternative Securities Market (ASeM) to the Growth Board.

The NSE also announced the launch of the associated Growth Board Index.

A statement by the NSE said this migration follows the receipt of applications from these companies requesting to be migrated from ASeM, and consequent screening and approval by the National Council of The Exchange.

The NSE Growth Board was launched to assist small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) and growth-oriented companies looking to raise capital and promote liquidity in the trading of their shares.

It offers relaxed entry criteria with less stringent listing requirements making it easier to attract capital flows along with reduced pre and post-listing obligations.

Commenting on the development, the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Oscar N. Onyema, stated, "This migration affirms the notable efforts of the four companies to meeting corporate governance standards and underpins the robustness of our market. We congratulate and are pleased to migrate Chellarams Plc, Living Trust Mortgage Plc, McNichols Plc, and The Initiates Plc to the Growth Board where they will have access to a suite of value-added services that will give them a competitive edge beyond access to capital. We believe that the inclusion of these companies on the All-Share Index and the Growth Board Index of the NSE will provide increased visibility that will attract global investors."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Migration Nigeria Stock Markets By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The migration of the four qualified companies was commemorated with a virtual Closing Gong ceremony.

At the ceremony were the Chairperson Chellaram Plc, S.K. Onafowokan OON; Chairperson, McNichols Plc, Olusegun Layode; Chairperson, Living Trust Mortgage Plc, Adebayo Jimoh; Chairperson, The Initiates, Joe Ogbonna Anosikeh; Managing Director, Chellaram Plc, S.M. Chellarams; CEO, McNichols Plc, Chimaraoke Ekpe; CEO, Living Trust Mortgage, Adekunle Adewole; and CEO, The Initiates, Reuben Mustapha.

They were all given the honour to close the market.

The NSE Growth Board was launched on 28 January 2020 to encourage Start-Ups, Small and Medium Enterprises, and the companies in the Fintech industry with high growth potential to seize the opportunity of raising long-term capital and promote liquidity in the trading of their shares.