Liberia: County Sports Meet Postponed

1 December 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — The Ministries of Youth and Sports and Internal Affairs have postponed the kickoff of the 2020/2021 National County Sports Meet with immediate effect.

The annual national event was slated to kick off on December 12,2020 in Montserrado County but a release from the Sports Ministry on November 30,2020 said the tournament will now kickoff on January 9, 2021.

The Ministries of Youth and Sports and Internal Affairs say the decision to postpone the County Meet is due to the fact that all of the counties have not submitted their financial reports from the last county meet.

The submission of financial report by the Ministry of Youth and Sports is a requirement to receive funding from the Government of Liberia for the National County Sports Meet says MYS.

"It is quite frustrating that up to date, all of the counties have not submitted their financial reports which is a serious impediment for funds to be allotted by the government to support the National County Sports Meet in a timely manner", the Organizer of the event added.

The postponement of the County Meet to January 9,2021 is to allow the counties to submit their financial reports no later than December 19, 2020 in order for the Ministry of Youth and Sports to be able to request funding from the government for the National County Sports Meet.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
You Won't Believe How Much Domestic Workers Get Paid in Zimbabwe
Nigeria Plunged Into Darkness As National Power Grid Collapses
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.