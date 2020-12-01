Liberia: County Sports Meet Postponed

Monrovia — The Ministries of Youth and Sports and Internal Affairs have postponed the kickoff of the 2020/2021 National County Sports Meet with immediate effect.

The annual national event was slated to kick off on December 12,2020 in Montserrado County but a release from the Sports Ministry on November 30,2020 said the tournament will now kickoff on January 9, 2021.

The Ministries of Youth and Sports and Internal Affairs say the decision to postpone the County Meet is due to the fact that all of the counties have not submitted their financial reports from the last county meet.

The submission of financial report by the Ministry of Youth and Sports is a requirement to receive funding from the Government of Liberia for the National County Sports Meet says MYS.

"It is quite frustrating that up to date, all of the counties have not submitted their financial reports which is a serious impediment for funds to be allotted by the government to support the National County Sports Meet in a timely manner", the Organizer of the event added.

The postponement of the County Meet to January 9,2021 is to allow the counties to submit their financial reports no later than December 19, 2020 in order for the Ministry of Youth and Sports to be able to request funding from the government for the National County Sports Meet.