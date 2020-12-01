Liberia: President Weah Scores Four Goals in Street Soccer Tournament

Monrovia — President George Weah,54, has not ceased to amaze many with his footballing skills as he showed off a spectacle performance scoring four goals in the Mayor's Cup, a Street Soccer Tournament hosted by the Monrovia City Government.

The tournament, hosted by the City Government of Monrovia under the theme "Street Soccer for City Development".

The tournament took place on Carey Street between Randall and Mechlin Streets.

It was intended for government officials to interact with at-risk youths and underprivileged citizens from different communities across Monrovia as part of the November 29 celebration. The tournament comprised eight teams.

President Weah actually went to witness the tournament along with his wife. They sat and enjoyed the first half of the game and though he was offered jersey twice by Monrovia City Mayor, Jefferson Koijee, he declined to play during the first half of the game which ended 2-2.

President Weah, however, accepted to play after continuous call by some citizens who were standing by to watch the tournament.

The Monrovia City Corporation All Star took on an early lead as the Mayor Koijee scored in the third minute of the game.

It did not take any longer when Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph scored the first goal followed by President's Aide Sekou Kalasco Demaro to put the President's team in the lead.

President at his age was at his best during the Street Soccer tournament. According to many bystanders, President took the Most Valuable Player of the game.

He mounted the defensive post but became the highest goal scorer of the entire tournament, scoring four goals in his team 8-5 victory over the Monrovia City Corporation All Star.

Monrovia City Mayor suffered the worst humiliation from the dribbling skills as he was eliminated several times by President Weah. Also, Sekou Kalasco Demaro missed more goals than any other player during the game.