Liberia: Rep. Snowe Debunks Pres. Weah's Assertion of Receiving Rice to Distribute in Bomi County

Monrovia — Representative Edwin Snowe (UP-District #1 Bomi County) who is also contesting the senatorial seat in Bomi County says President George Weah misinformed the people of Bomi County by saying he gave him (Snowe) bags of rice and solar lights for the county.

Rep. Snowe, however, admitted receiving a hundred bags of rice and 450 pieces of solar lights from President Weah for Senje District which he represents at the House of Representatives.

It can be recalled that Pres. Weah over the weekend threw jabs at Rep. Snowe for politicizing the distribution of solar light which he (Weah) had sent for the people of Bom County through Snowe.

Addressing scores of supporters in Tubmanburg Saturday, November 28, President Weah said the light was sent by his office through Representative Snowe, aimed at encouraging citizens to continue the ongoing COVID-19 preventive measures, but they were rather used by the lawmaker as a subject of gaining political admiration from citizens of the county.

"You have to watch those people, because they cannot be a better representation for you," President Weah stressed.

"The solar light that was brought in Bomi County by Representative Snowe, was given to him by me, for the people of Bomi and it was not on the basis of politics," Pres. Weah said.

He said it has been rumored that Snowe had used the solar light distribution to make supporters of the Coalition for Democratic Change believe that he is President Weah's favorite for the midterm senatorial election in Bomi County.

However, in his Facebook broadcast, Representative Snowe claimed that President George Weah provided misinformation against him in an effort to campaign for his Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) candidate Alex Tyler.

Rep. Snowe: "The President asserted that he gave me rice and solar lights for the Bomi people and I used it for political reasons is not true. The President sent hundred bags of rice and 450 solar lights for the people of Senjeh District and those items were given to all the citizens in all the districts in Bomi County.

"I do not require the support of any President to raise my hands to be elected. I am marketable. I do not need any President to raise my hands to win election. It is quite unfortunate that the President who is my good friend will give rice and light and go to a campaign rally to talk about light and rice."

Representative Snowe in his live Facebook podcast boasted about donating over one thousand bags of rice to the people of Senjeh district out of which one hundred was donated by the President George Weah.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Representative Snowe said he is now prepared for his campaign spree as he completes his two weeks of quarantine. He promised to return to the county by this week to begin his campaign in all parts of the county.

Two weeks ago, Representative Snowe was diagnosed of COVID-19 by the Ministry of Health. He made his COVID-19 test result public when he disclosed his COVID-19 status on Wednesday via a Facebook live broadcast.

He said though he has never felt ill or experienced any COVID-19 symptom, he was compelled to take a COVID-19 test to facilitate his travel to Lome, Togo for an ECOWAS emergency meeting which was scheduled for last Monday.

Rep. Snowe: "I'm being informed by the Minister of Health that I am COVID-19 positive and with that I'm currently at home. It is important to that I am experiencing absolutely no symptom. I have, however, commenced my medication. In the meantime, I am aware that this is going to impact my political campaign. As we all know the election scheduled for December 8, and at this time to get a news like this, whereby, I'm not feeling ill at all - anyway, that's the situation."

According to Rep. Snowe who is currently self-quarantining at home said he is aware that his latest diagnosis is going to affect his campaign activities but his campaign team would continue to carry out his campaign activities in the county.