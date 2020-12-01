Liberia: Cllr. Natu Oswald Tweh Wins Chamber of Commerce Presidency

Monrovia — The Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC) during its 69th Annual General Assembly last Friday, November 27, 2020, held its elections with one of Liberia's renowned legal practitioners and a good courtroom lawyer, Cllr. Natu Natu Oswald Tweh who is also of the Pierre, Tweh & Associates won the organization's presidency on what was believed to be on a 'White Ballot'.

The election which was chaired by the Chamber's former President, Mr. Monie R. Captan which brought together dozens of members of the Chamber who overwhelmingly poured their blessing on their new President urged him to successfully steer the affairs of the entity for a period of one year.

A 12-Members of the Executive Council were also elected include: Ms. Veda Simpson; Quidiyou, Ms. Laureine Guilao; CEO of TipMe Mr. Rabin Charif, Mr. Ahmed Wazni; African Motors, Mr. Charles Collins; Jafain Consortium Inc., Mr. T. Nelson Williams; Conex Group, Dr. Nelson Oniyama; Monrovia Breweries, Mr. Tony Hage; Consolidated African Trading Company, Abraham Karsie; Prestige Motors, Mr. Jaspal Singh; Supreme Liberia, and Mr. Rajkumar Chandraskar; Kris Int'l.

Three members of the Chamber including Mr. O. Natty B. Davis; Devin Corporation, Sannoh & Partner, Mr. Nathaniel E. Kevin; Norfolk Group of Companies, and Mr. Gobah A. Anderson; Youth Service Corp were elected on the Arbitration committee, while Mr. Oliver Rogers of Abijaoudi was elected as Auditor of the Chamber.

In his acceptance speech, the LCC new President assured members of the Chambers of his commitment in collaboration with other elected members to enhance the effective running of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce, and further noted that his leadership at the LCC will help to boost the role of the business community in the growth of the Liberian economy.

Meanwhile, the membership of the organization has expressed thanks and appreciation to the outgoing President, Mr. Wendell Addy, and all outgoing Council Members for their service during the tenure.