Kenya: Kilimo House Shut After Rise in Covid-19 Infections

Nairobi — The Ministry of Agriculture headquarters was closed Monday, following increased COVID-19 infections, officials said.

The announcement was made by the ministry's Administration Secretary Kello Harsama.

Harsama said the premises will be closed for two weeks from December 1.

He further directed all staff members to work from home in order to allow for fumigation and other safety measures.

The country has, in recent months recorded high COVID-19 infections and deaths with the positivity rate currently at 9.9 percent, which is nearly twice as higher than the 5 percent threshold recommended by the World Health Organization

Various county governments across the country including Kirinyaga, Nandi, Nakuru and Homabay also closed their headquarters following a spike in virus infections within the premises.

As of Monday 30 November, the country had recorded 83,618 cases from a sample size of 888,971 tested across the country since the pandemic struck the country in March.

The total recoveries currently stands at 55,334 while the country's death toll is 1,469.