Liberia: Chamber Of Commerce Elects New President

LCC New President, Oswald Tweh taken oath of office from Mr. Monie R. Captan who served as Elections Chairman The Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC) has elected a new president, replacing Mr. Monie Raph Captan. During its 69th Annual General Assembly last Friday, November 27, 2020 the Chamber of Commerce held its elections with one of Liberia's renowned legal practitioners, Cllr. Natu Oswald Tweh elected on white ballot.

The election which was chaired by the Chamber's former President, Mr. Monie R. Captan, brought together dozens of members of the Chamber, who overwhelmingly poured their blessings on the new President and urged him to successfully steer the affairs of the entity for a period of one year.

A 12-Member of the Executive Council were also elected name; Ms. Veda Simpson; Quidiyou, Ms. Laureine Guilao; CEO of TipMe Mr. Rabin Charif, Mr. Ahmed Wazni; African Motors, Mr. Charles Collins; Jafain Consortium Inc., Mr. T. Nelson Williams; Conex Group, Dr. Nelson Oniyama; Monrovia Breweries, Mr. Tony Hage; Consolidated African Trading Company, Abraham Karsie; Prestige Motors, Mr. Jaspal Singh; Supreme Liberia, and Mr. Rajkumar Chandraskar; Kris Int'l.

Three members of the Chamber including Mr. O. Natty B. Davis; Devin Corporation, Sannoh & Partner, Mr. Nathaniel E. Kevin; Norfolk Group of Companies, and Mr. Gobah A. Anderson; Youth Service Corp were elected on the Arbitration committee, while Mr. Oliver Rogers of Abijaoudi was elected as Auditor of the Chamber.

In his acceptance speech, the LCC new President assured members of the Chambers of his commitment in collaboration with other elected members to enhance the effective running of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce, and further noted that his leadership at the LCC will help to boost the role of the business community in the growth of the Liberian economy.