Liberia: Govt. Erects Steel Tables for Marketers

1 December 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lewis S. Teh And Jonathan Browne

The Government of Liberia thru the Monrovia City Council has begun erection of modern market tables for marketers at the Waterside general market.

The steel market table project, which is first of its kind in Liberia, will host over 2,000 marketers thereby, creating a safe, clean and healthy environment for marketers to sell their commodities.

According to the MCC, the project is a commitment by President George M. Weah after forceful demolition of market stalls in the area during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Officials of the MCC say the demolition exercise which was intended to give the Waterside Market a facelift and properly arrange condition of the market to ensure safety was strongly criticized.

Speaking during the official launch on Saturday, Monrovia Mayor, Jefferson T. Koijee said President Weah will continue to create opportunities for every Liberian to feel positive impact of the government through developmental initiatives.

He said the current project when completed will prevent challenges marketers in Waterside usually encountered especially, during rainy season.

He said the project will also ensure safety as engineers have been instructed to make sure the steel tables are away from the main road. Mayor Koijee cautioned marketers to take full ownership of the project and ensure it is highly protected.

In response, the marketers lauded President Weah for initiative and they promised to continuously work with the government in promoting its Pro Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

The launch was graced by CDC Montserrado Country Senatorial Candidate Thomas Fallah, national chairman Mulbah Morlu and other executives of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change.

