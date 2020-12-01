Liberia: Utilize the Soil to Minimize Poverty

-agriculture coordinator urges Liberians

The agriculture coordinator for Montserrado County at the Ministry of Agriculture encourages members of the Wellington O. Nagbe foundation and the public at large to utilize the soil to minimize poverty level in the country.

Mr. Amos Zeon says the soil is very important to the human race and the earth, disclosing that it has five elements that are very unique to the existence of mankind.

He spoke over the weekend at the Noah's Art high school multipurpose Hall on Barnesville road, Gardnersville Town.

Mr. Zeon explains all of the five elements help in developing plants, mankind and sustaining life on earth, noting that with the rich soil Liberia has, Liberians can lift themselves from poverty.

Quoting other researchers, he says all living things on earth depend on the soil for survival, pointing that forgetting to change the soil over, is like forgetting yourself.

He frowns on those leaving the agriculture profession to seek greener pasture, adding that even the accountant needs agriculture to survive, if they must eat every day.

He says the soil was beautifully created by God almighty, giving it all riches to the extent that it even has holds within it to take in air, narrating that it is the reason the grasses die whenever they get suffocated with plastic.

Mr. Zeon laments an attempt to destroy the soil, is tantamount to destroying oneself, explaining that every human being moves on the soil and if another person decides to open the ground or undermine it, everyone will sink under the ground and be left to die.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He notes that biblically, when Adam and Eve disobeyed God, he gave them the soil as their source of survival, and it was subsequently passed down from Adam and Eve to today's generation as the only hope of survival, so to minimize poverty, Liberians should focus on the soil.

Speaking earlier, the founder of the foundation, Mr. Wellington O. Nagbe says the entity is nonprofit with focus on health, education and agriculture, amongst others.

Mr. Nagbe explains the foundation seeks to offer unrivalled services in developing the human mind, where its members and the public at large would benefit afforded opportunities to exercise their talents and expertise.

He discloses that since its formation, they have awarded more than 16 scholarships to children in Barnesville and distributed 69 bags of rice (25 pounds) to 49 residents, including kitchen utensils to flood victims in Chocolate City community, along Somalia Drive.