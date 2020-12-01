Namibia: Helao Nafidi Mayor Reflects On Last 5 Years

Ongwediva — In the last five years, the Helao Nafidi Town Council prioritised land delivery for its residents' affordable housing, particularly the low-income group.

Reflecting on the last term, outgoing mayor Eliaser Nghipangelwa said the council constructed 60 houses from its coffers, which have already been handed over to beneficiaries.

In addition, council also availed 685 serviced plots at Engela-Omafo Extension 1 and 2.

A further 608 plots are also planned for Engela-Omafo Extension 3 and 4.

Furthermore, council in 2016 registered 67 plots for Oshikango Extension 5 and 6 and a further 56 plots for Ohangwena Extension 6.

Other efforts made to address housing delivery at the time include 42 plots at Onhuno Extension 8, which were allocated to the Build Together programme.

"About 38 of the 42 beneficiaries are already at an advanced stage with the construction of their houses," said Nghipangelwa.

Further plots are planned at Oshikango Extension 7, Olunghono Extension 1 and Oshikango Extension 2, 3 and 4.

"All these extensions are planned, but only a small fraction is used because the owners of the mahangu fields are not fully compensated yet," said Nghipangelwa.

The council in pursuit of ensuring that residents have access to better services has also relocated 410 from Okatwitwi and Okafululu informal settlements.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Equally, the council also formalised location 17 and enabled 158 members of the Shack Dwellers Federation to own land.

"Both communities are serviced with basic needs such as water and open roads as well as electricity where possible," said Nghipangelwa.

A further 49 houses for the Shack Dwellers Federation at Extension 4, Omafo Extension 7 and 1 as well as Oshikango and Extension 8 at Onhuno have been handed over.

Moreover, the council has also embarked on a project to formalise Onhuno and Ohangwena informal settlements to enable the residents to have access to land and services.

Still, on development, the council has also addressed the sewerage problem at the town by constructing an affluent plant treatment at Ohangwena and Oshikango. Previously, sewerage water used to spill in town.

The outgoing mayor further said the council has also acquired land on the western side of the town to relocate the dumpsite, which has been an eyesore for many residents over the years.

"Obtaining land from the inhabited areas means the concerns of the public are heard and are being taken care of," said Nghipangelwa.

Nghipangelwa who last year already indicated that he will not be contesting the last week's local authority elections, said he is stepping down as a happy man as the council has no debts.

"It is worth mentioning that Helao Nafidi owes nobody; there are no corruption cases registered at Helao Nafidi, a sign of internal capacity and good governance," said Nghipangelwa.