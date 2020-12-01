South Africa: Road Traffic Management Corporation On Licensing Officials Found Guilty of Fraud

press release

The Road Traffic Management Corporation has scored a major victory against corruption when the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court found five traffic officials found guilty of fraud.

The five are part of 19 people, including learner licence applicants, were arrested in a raid by the National Anti-Corruption Unit and the Hawks at Umngeni local municipality in Howick, KwaZulu Natal in 2018.

The learner licence applicants were given five years suspended sentences in 2019. Another examiner, Skhumbuzo Mkhulise was found guilty and sentenced to four years imprisonment or R10 000 fine in February this year.

On Monday (30 November 2020), the court found Mr Dumisani Nkala - who is traffic officer and was a management representative at the time of his arrest - guilty on 49 counts of fraud.

Ms Lindiwe Xulu was found guilty on 158 counts of fraud while Mr Meshack Ndlovu (a traffic officer) was found guilty on seven counts, Mr Nkosinathi Zondi guilty on 276 counts and Dumisani Phungula guilty counts of fraud.

The five will appear in court again on 3 February 2021 for sentencing.

The officials were charged with fraud following months of investigations by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption unit which found that examiners were assisting applicants to pass learner licence tests. The examiners would point the correct answers to the applicants enabling them to pass without knowledge of the rules of the road.

All the officials have already been dismissed following disciplinary processes. A former manager, Mr Roger Everton and a senior administration clerk Mrs Wayeeda Mansoor are still on trial.

The RTMC welcomes the conviction and hopes that court will pass a heavy sentence that will deter others from engaging in similar unlawful activities

Members of the public are urged to work with us to eliminate fraud and corruption at the driver licence testing centres by providing information on 0861 400 800. Whatsapp messages can be sent to 083 293 7989 or email ntacu@rtmc.co.za