South Africa: SA Covid-19 Cases Rise to 790,004

1 December 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A further 2 302 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, while 58 more lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

This brings the total number of cases since the outbreak to 790 004, while the death toll stands at 21 535.

Of the latest fatalities, 32 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 15 in the Western Cape, five in Free State and three each in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The Western Cape has 10 057 active COVID-19 infections, with a total of 130 826 confirmed cases and 116 125 recoveries.

Premier Alan Winde said no decision has been taken yet on localised restrictions.

Meanwhile, the province is seeking legal advice on what is possible, given that national government imposes disaster restrictions and not provinces.

"We will communicate our plan of action at this week's digital press conference, held on Thursday."

However, according to Winde, the main priority is to prevent a lockdown that would devastate the economy.

"The best and quickest way to do this is through individuals, businesses and civil society playing their part by changing their behaviour," he stressed.

He has pleaded with residents to wear masks and avoid crowds and non-essential gatherings.

"We must ensure we do not have close contact with others. If we follow these protocols, we can make a major dent in this resurgence. This should be every citizen's priority right now," he said.

Globally, the World Health Organisation is reporting 62 363 527 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1 456 687 deaths.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
You Won't Believe How Much Domestic Workers Get Paid in Zimbabwe
Nigeria Plunged Into Darkness As National Power Grid Collapses
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.