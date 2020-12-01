South Africa: Parliament Calls for Nominations for Human Rights Commissioners

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services has called for nominations or applications from individuals, organisations, institutions and civil society for two suitable persons to be recommended for appointment as full time Commissioners to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

Committee Chairperson Mr Bulelani Magwanishe said the nominee/applicant must be a South African citizen and a fit and proper person to the hold office of the Commission, as stipulated in section 193(1) of the Constitution.

The person must have a record of commitment to promoting and respecting human rights, have applicable knowledge or experience on matters connected with the objects of the Commission, and comply with any other requirements prescribed by national legislation, in particular the SAHRC Act, 2013.

Nominations should be accompanied by the full name, address and contact details of the person or organisation making the nomination and the signed acceptance of the nomination by the nominee.

For both nominations and applications, the accompanying curriculum vitae should provide the nominee or applicant's full name, ID number and gender; contact details including physical address, telephone/cell number and email address; relevant previous experience (including relevant dates and organisations concerned); and academic qualifications.

Mr Magwanishe said a list of nominations/applications received will be published on the parliamentary website to allow members of the public to comment on the suitability of candidates. All candidates will be subjected to suitability screening/vetting and verification of qualifications.

Nominations/applications must reach Mr Vhonani Ramaano, Committee Secretary by no later than 31 December 2020 at 17h00. Nominations and applications should be emailed to vramaano@parliament.gov.za. Enquiries should be directed to Mr Ramaano, cell: 083 709 8427, email: vramaano@parliament.gov.za.