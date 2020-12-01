South Africa: MEC Madoda Sambatha Pays Tribute to Queen Mother Mma Molotlegi

press release

The North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha pays tribute to Her Royal Majesty, Queen Mother Semane Bonolo Molotlegi following her reported death this morning. The MEC is also sending condolences to Kgosi Leruo Molotlegi, the royal family and the entire Bafokeng royal nation.

The tribute by MEC Sambatha is born of a sterling contribution the Queen Mother and the entire Royal Bafokeng nation has made towards delivery of health care services particularly in the Bojanala region

"As the MEC for Health I pay tribute to this fallen hero and Queen mother in respect of her role in the fight against HIV and AIDS and the role of her nation in the delivery of health care. The Royal Bafokeng Administration continues to deliver in diverse health service delivery programmes including health infrastructure development and emergency medical services", which had an immense impact in the fight against COVID-19 said MEC Sambatha.

The Queen mother is one of the founding members of the Provincial Council on AIDS in the North West Province. For many years since the inception of the PCA before it was dissolved 5 years ago, the Province had the highest honour of having the Queen mother's contribution.

The Queen Mother, Semane Bonolo Molotlegi served the AIDS Council with distinction despite her busy schedule. She mobilized resources for the Council. She did this even abroad during her various travels and this immense contribution cannot go unnoticed.

Her love for the people of North West Province and not only the Bafokeng tribe will never be forgotten. She always championed the wellbeing and aspirations of young people in particular children like she did for children born HIV positive.

The sector of People of Living with HIV and AIDS in the Province has spoken fondly of the relationship they had with her as that of the love of a mother to her children. She displayed this love to a point where she influenced Gabatshwane Gumede to write a book and shared her experiences as a young girl who experienced hardship and devastating effects of HIV.

It was through her role in the Council that PCA managed to better its relationship and partnership with Traditional leadership which has resulted in many great encounters and programmes with Magosi in the Province.

"I was looking forward to her continued support to the Provincial AIDS Council in its current re-establishment form to share her wisdom and activism for women, children and the AIDS agenda. We are saddened by her loss and wish to send condolences to the family, friends and the great nation of the Bafokeng", said MEC Sambatha.