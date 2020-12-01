Ethiopia: CAF/Uefa Assist League Development Programme Kicks Off in Ethiopia

1 December 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The CAF/UEFA Assist League Development Programme held on Monday (30 November 2020) an online meeting with Ethiopian Football Federation project team to introduce the project set to kick off at the eastern African country.

Dubbed "CAF & UEFA Assist League Development Programme", the project aims to support Member Associations to professionalize their leagues and club development, by providing long term development for football.

The programme, a partnership between the two confederations, will promote dialogue with key stakeholders and support member associations with skills and techniques for standardized measures to guarantee the sustainability of domestic football leagues. It will also focus on the appropriate competitive model, valorisation of football, financial sustainability and the organization of league competitions within the parameters of excellence.

"The domestic leagues represent the most visible image of football in a member association and the success of clubs is directly linked to the strength of the league. It is therefore imperative to have standards in all aspects of the league in key areas such as Competitions, Governance, Operations, Communications and Income Generation," said CAF Deputy General Secretary, Anthony Baffoe.

The project kicked off in September 2020 with Ghana and Rwanda as the starting point. DR Congo followed, with Ethiopia set to be the latest league to join the process.

