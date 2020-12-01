Zimbabwe: Facelift for Zanu-PF Chegutu Offices

1 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

Zanu PF Chegutu District offices have been given a new look following major renovations of the floors.

A youth empowerment organisation, Zuvarabuda Empowerment Trust, financed the rehabilitation.

The youths also designed a portrait for the party's First Secretary and President Cde Mnangagwa.

Zuvarabuda Empowerment Trust secretary general, Cde Innocent Nicks, told The Herald last week that they were committed to implementing more projects in the district and nation at large.

"Zanu PF is a party of ethos and we saw it fit to refurbish the Chegutu District party offices by tiling the floors. We also designed a portrait for our President, Cde Mnangagwa, as part of refurbishing our offices," he said.

The trust has also created employment for over 3 500 people, including youths and women in Chegutu District.

The people got employment in the mining and economic sectors.

Zuvarabuda Empowerment Trust has also assisted in the construction of Danangwe Clinic in Chegutu East Constituency's Ward 22, which was recently handed over to the community.

Government departments and surrounding schools like Gadzema Primary, have also received support from the organisation, which is planning to accompany Government officials to Tembwe, Mozambique, where it wishes to have the shrine get a perimeter fence.

The trust is planning a visit to Tembwe.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

