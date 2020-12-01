South Africa: Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities Releases Procurement Disclosure Report On Covid-19 Spending

press release

We are pleased to publish the fifth edition of the Procurement Disclosure Report by Provincial Treasury. This edition of the Procurement Disclosure Report confirms that to date R1.7 billion has been committed towards Covid-19 related expenditure across departments and public entities in 2020/21 financial year in the Western Cape.

For the period 01 April 2020 to 31 October 2020, provincial departments' total Covid-19 expenditure is R1.703 billion, and provincial public entities' total Covid-19 expenditure is R2.914 million.

Of the total spent on Covid-19 expenditure in the 2020/21 financial year, R731,73 million or 42.87% was spent on SMMEs by department and public entities in the Western Cape. The national target requires that 30% of spend goes to SMMEs via sub-contracting mechanisms, and so the Western Cape Government has exceeded this target through direct procurement for the period.

The Procurement Disclosure Report details all personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement and expenditure in the Western Cape in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, in a regular and standardised report that is made available on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis to the public.

Other pro-active support and compliance measures implemented by Provincial Treasury to mitigate procurement risks include the establishment of a Central Procurement Advisory Committee to support and advise the main procuring departments and enhanced surveillance of disaster-related procurement by internal audits of procurement transactions.

To access the Procurement Disclosure Report, visit: www.westerncape.gov.za/provincial-treasury/procurement-disclosure-report

For more information and to submit feedback or suggestion on improvements to the Public Disclosure Report please email to our Supplier Helpdesk.