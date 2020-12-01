South Africa: Unemployment and Labour's Unemployment Insurance Fund Takes Services to the People in Mpumalanga, 2 to 10 Dec

1 December 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

In an effort to ensure that all its clients are attended to, the Department of Employment and Labours' Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Provincial Rapid Response Team (PRRT) is taking service delivery directly to the people of the province.

The UIF will be conducting Mall activation from tomorrow (December 2) and Thursday (December 3) to the 10th at Acornhoek Hall and Dwarsloop Hall. The officials will deal with enquiries, complaints, taking applications and processing them

Herewith the visit schedule:

Date: Wednesday, 2nd December 2020 Acornhoek Hall at 9h00

Date: Thursday, 3rd December 2020 Dwarsloop Hall at 9h00

The act of taking service delivery to outlying areas is designed mostly to help mitigate the queues outside labour centres which have the potential to spread COVID-19. The department has noticed that most of the time, clients do not observe social distancing or health guidelines hence this project.

According to Mpumalanga Chief Director Provincial Operations (CDPO) Ms Margaret Mazibuko, public servants are expected to mitigate service delivery bottlenecks and recommit to the Batho Pele Principles by unblocking the red-tape in the delivery of services. Thus this project is done to ensure that clients' needs are met and the Department pays the right client at the right time the first time.

Further visits will be announced closer to the time but the department has already visited Malalane (Kamaqhekeza Mall) on the 26 - 27 November 2020.

