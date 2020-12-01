Namibia: Graceful Exit for Oshikoto Councillors

1 December 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Obrien Simasiku

Omuthiya — Oshikoto region last week bade farewell to its seven outgoing councillors during a ceremony at Omuthiya.

Six of the councillors failed to win Swapo primaries ahead of the regional council and local authority elections last week, while Lebbius Tobias of Tsumeb withdrew from the race at the eleventh hour.

The others who lost out after serving only one term are Iyambo Indongo of Onayena, Petrus Kambala (Onyaanya) Victoria Shikongo (Olukonda), Jerry Gwena (Oniipa), Betty Kaula (Guinas) and Leevi Reinholdt of Nehale Lya Mpingana.

"I have worked so well with my colleagues, I remember Indongo as being one of the editors of all our writing, he was good at that, while Kaula will be remembered as a fighter who advocated for the needs of the marginalised community. Kambala was an easy-going and open person, interacted and liked by all," said councillor for Okankolo Hans Nambondi.

He referred to Reinholdt as a man of few words, but result-driven, while Gwena was described as a social and kind person. Nambondi also said the regional council has lost a great debater in Tobias. Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Tobias said they have done all in their powers to develop their areas of jurisdiction, saying the time came for others to take over and continue delivering.

"It's not easy to work with politicians, we want things done without any excuses. This should be the same energy to be carried by the incoming leaders to forge ahead with the work of Swapo and the government," he added. On his part, Kambala availed his services wherever and whenever needed.

Expect the unexpected

Meanwhile, chief regional officer Frans Enkali who is also retiring cautioned the incoming councillors to expect that anything was possible, including leaving office gracefully.

"The colleagues going had time to prepare enough when they lost internally, therefore, also be mindful you might be next, you do not have enough time anymore," reiterated Enkali, who was hailed as a great technocrat. Enkali added he was pleased to see the region making progress and recording significant achievements as opposed to five years ago.

"Council was divided before, but that is not the case anymore. People now have a common goal, which is the acceleration of service delivery, good administration and development," he said.

