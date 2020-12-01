South Africa: Basic Education On Preliminary Report Into Matric Examination Question Paper Leaks

1 December 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Council of Education Ministers receive preliminary report into matric examination question paper leaks

The Council of Education Ministers held a special meeting this morning to receive the preliminary report into leaked Matric exam question papers.

In the last meeting of CEM Basic Education Minister Mrs Angie Motshekga indicated that the preliminary report would be received on 30 November 2020.

Earlier today CEM deliberated on the report and noted that the investigation had not yet been completed and that more work still needed to be done.

The Council agreed that the credibility, integrity and fairness of the examination cannot be compromised.

CEM acknowledged the complex nature of the investigation. CEM also appreciated the work being done by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations, The Hawks to assist the Department in the investigation.

The report will be processed internally and Minister Motshekga will host a media briefing later this week to make an announcement.

