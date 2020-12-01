Namibia: Cricket Namibia Awards Top Performers

Cricket Namibia (CN), at its annual awards ceremony held in the capital over the weekend, recognised and awarded the country's top performers and various outstanding administrators.

The award ceremony took place at Wanderers Hall and saw more than 20 categories being awarded. The awards also saw the introduction of new categories such as Richelieu Franchise T20 Top Batsman, Richelieu Franchise T20 Top Bowler and the Richelieu Franchise T20 Winner.

Another category, which was included at this year's award ceremony, was the top Over 50 Batsman and the Top over 50 Bowler, which award cricketers above age 40 and older.

Jandre Botha was awarded best U/13 Player of the Year, while Romano Paulus was awarded best U/15 Player of the Year.

Mathew de Gouveia, who scored 70 runs for his club BA Blasting against Imperial Lions Cubs last year, walked away with the U/19 Player of the Year accolade, while Albert Mwembe took home the Youth Coach of the Year award.

School coach of the Year went to Gerhard Lotter from Windhoek Gymnasium, who managed to guide both the U/15 and U/19 to triumph in the school leagues. Khomas region took the award for Development Region of the Year, while award for Kwata Administrator of the Year went to Sydney Mutelo.

Narraville Primary School was awarded as the Kwata School of the Year. Yasmeen Khan was awarded best batswoman for 2019/20, while Saima Tuhadeleni received the award for women's best bowler for 2019/20.

The over 50 award went to Gavin Murgatroyd for top batsman, while Dee Thakur won the top bowler award, and Alexander Volscenk was named the winner for franchise award.

- mkambukwe@nepc.com.na

The rest of the winners are as follows

Umpire of the year

Claus Schumacher

Most improved umpire of the year

Maryke Short

Service to Cricket Namibia Awards

Hester Khan

CN Lifetime Honouree Member Award

Francois Erasmus

Administrator of the Year

Jurita Potgieter

National Women's Player's Player of the Year Award

Irene van Zyl

Most improved National Women's Player

Adri van der Merwe

National Women's Player of the Year Award

Irene van Zyl

Most improved National Men's Player

Karl Birkenstock

National Men's Player of the Year Award

Gerhard Erasmus

Spirit of Cricket Award (a team with outstanding performance)

National Men's Team

Coach of the Year Award

Pierre de Bruyn