Namibia: Cricket Namibia Awards Top Performers

1 December 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maurice Kambukwe

Cricket Namibia (CN), at its annual awards ceremony held in the capital over the weekend, recognised and awarded the country's top performers and various outstanding administrators.

The award ceremony took place at Wanderers Hall and saw more than 20 categories being awarded. The awards also saw the introduction of new categories such as Richelieu Franchise T20 Top Batsman, Richelieu Franchise T20 Top Bowler and the Richelieu Franchise T20 Winner.

Another category, which was included at this year's award ceremony, was the top Over 50 Batsman and the Top over 50 Bowler, which award cricketers above age 40 and older.

Jandre Botha was awarded best U/13 Player of the Year, while Romano Paulus was awarded best U/15 Player of the Year.

Mathew de Gouveia, who scored 70 runs for his club BA Blasting against Imperial Lions Cubs last year, walked away with the U/19 Player of the Year accolade, while Albert Mwembe took home the Youth Coach of the Year award.

School coach of the Year went to Gerhard Lotter from Windhoek Gymnasium, who managed to guide both the U/15 and U/19 to triumph in the school leagues. Khomas region took the award for Development Region of the Year, while award for Kwata Administrator of the Year went to Sydney Mutelo.

Narraville Primary School was awarded as the Kwata School of the Year. Yasmeen Khan was awarded best batswoman for 2019/20, while Saima Tuhadeleni received the award for women's best bowler for 2019/20.

The over 50 award went to Gavin Murgatroyd for top batsman, while Dee Thakur won the top bowler award, and Alexander Volscenk was named the winner for franchise award.

- mkambukwe@nepc.com.na

The rest of the winners are as follows

Umpire of the year

Claus Schumacher

Most improved umpire of the year

Maryke Short

Service to Cricket Namibia Awards

Hester Khan

CN Lifetime Honouree Member Award

Francois Erasmus

Administrator of the Year

Jurita Potgieter

National Women's Player's Player of the Year Award

Irene van Zyl

Most improved National Women's Player

Adri van der Merwe

National Women's Player of the Year Award

Irene van Zyl

Most improved National Men's Player

Karl Birkenstock

National Men's Player of the Year Award

Gerhard Erasmus

Spirit of Cricket Award (a team with outstanding performance)

National Men's Team

Coach of the Year Award

Pierre de Bruyn

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
You Won't Believe How Much Domestic Workers Get Paid in Zimbabwe
Nigeria Plunged Into Darkness As National Power Grid Collapses
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.