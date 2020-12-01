Ethiopia: HIV/ Aids in Alarming Rate in Addis Ababa - Office

Addis Ababa City Administration HIV / AIDS Prevention and Control Office said that the prevalence of HIV/Aids in Addis Ababa is at alarming rate that needs due attention from all actors from the sector.

Marking World AIDS Day yesterday, Multi-sectoral Response Director with the Office, Felekech Andarge said that 107,917 people are living with HIV / AIDS in the metropolis. Also, 18 thousand people die each year due to the virus.

Whilst 3.2 percent of the total population of Addis Ababa is living with HIV/AIDS, the prevalence of the virus nationwide is also high, she added.

According to Felekech, an estimated 18,000 to 20,000 people are infected with the virus annually, over 669,000 are living with HIV / AIDS in Ethiopia.

Noting that the office sets a plan to test 90 percent of the community, she indicated that the performance falls by 11 percent from the plan. HIV- vulnerable group's poor habit of visiting health facilities is the major factor for the low performance.

The prevention and control of the spread and impact of HIV / AIDS should not leave to a single government entity and all actors in the area need to step up involvement in the endeavors, she commended.

World AIDS Day, which is celebrated annually on December 1 at global level, this year marked in Ethiopia under the motto "To prevent the spread of HIV Global Cooperation and joint responsibility is important."