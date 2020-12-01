Ethiopia: HIV/ Aids in Alarming Rate in Addis Ababa - Office

1 December 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Esseye Mengiste

Addis Ababa City Administration HIV / AIDS Prevention and Control Office said that the prevalence of HIV/Aids in Addis Ababa is at alarming rate that needs due attention from all actors from the sector.

Marking World AIDS Day yesterday, Multi-sectoral Response Director with the Office, Felekech Andarge said that 107,917 people are living with HIV / AIDS in the metropolis. Also, 18 thousand people die each year due to the virus.

Whilst 3.2 percent of the total population of Addis Ababa is living with HIV/AIDS, the prevalence of the virus nationwide is also high, she added.

According to Felekech, an estimated 18,000 to 20,000 people are infected with the virus annually, over 669,000 are living with HIV / AIDS in Ethiopia.

Noting that the office sets a plan to test 90 percent of the community, she indicated that the performance falls by 11 percent from the plan. HIV- vulnerable group's poor habit of visiting health facilities is the major factor for the low performance.

The prevention and control of the spread and impact of HIV / AIDS should not leave to a single government entity and all actors in the area need to step up involvement in the endeavors, she commended.

World AIDS Day, which is celebrated annually on December 1 at global level, this year marked in Ethiopia under the motto "To prevent the spread of HIV Global Cooperation and joint responsibility is important."

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
You Won't Believe How Much Domestic Workers Get Paid in Zimbabwe
Nigeria Plunged Into Darkness As National Power Grid Collapses
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.