Malawi Rights Groups Tell Minister Chimwendo Banda Resign for Remarks Encouraging 'Mob Justice '

1 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Two powerful local rights organisations have told Minister of Homeland Security, Richard Chimwendo Banda to resign following his remarks encouraging communities to use 'mob justice ' on alleged perpetrators of sexual offences.

Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) and Youth and Society (YAS) say the minister's remarks are tantamount to calling for anarchy and lawlessness in the country.

Chimwendo Banda told people at a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) rally in Mangochi on Sunday to use 'mob justice ' on alleged perpetrators of defilement.

A statement signed by CHRR executive director Michael Kaiyatsa and YAS executive director Charles Kajoloweka says mob justice is a violation of the law as one is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

The two rights organisations have since asked President Lazarus Chakwera to act by ensuring that the Ministry of Home Affairs is led by someone who respects the law.

