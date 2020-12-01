Tunisia: Ministry of Women, WFP Ink MOU On Women's Empowerment

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Women, Family, Child and Elderly and the World Food Programme (WFP) inked Monday a memorandum of understanding on gender equality and women's economic and social empowerment in rural areas.

The agreement was signed by Minister Imen Zahouani Houimel and Head of Tunisia and Morocco Office at the WFP Fatimata Sow Sidibé, the ministry said.

The MoU provides for improving social and economic opportunities for women and children, particularly in rural areas, through gender-responsive interventions.

The aim is to promote social protection, consolidate sources of income, improve education services, foster economic and financial integration and help build capacities to adapt to climate change and cope with natural disasters.

Under the agreement, governmental and non-governmental structures will see their capacities beefed-up to adopt women empowerment and gender equality responsive policies as part of the 2030 Agenda.

Database will also be put in place and digitisation maximised to secure a better implementation of policies.

The agreement likewise provides for cooperation in relation to nutrition, the prevention of obesity and the fight against malnutrition among vulnerable groups.

Government structures and civil society are invited to step up efforts in a bid to come up with concrete solutions geared towards reducing gender disparities and gender-based violence and empowering women.

The MoU fits within the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence .