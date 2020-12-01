Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Women, Family, Child and Elderly and the World Food Programme (WFP) inked Monday a memorandum of understanding on gender equality and women's economic and social empowerment in rural areas. The agreement was signed by...
Top Headlines: Tunisia
- Tunisia: Ugtt's Initiative to Launch National Dialogue to Bring Views of Different Parties Closer
- Tunisia: Ministry of Women, WFP Ink MOU On Women's Empowerment
- Tunisia: Ministry of Women, WFP Ink MOU On Women's Empowerment
- Tunisia: Govt and UN Entity for Gender Equality Sign Moc On Enhancing Women's Rights
- Tunisia: Ugtt Initiative to Launch National Dialogue to Bring Views of Different Parties Closer Together
- Tunisia: UNFPA to Support Around Ten Additional Reproductive Health Points and Centres Dedicated to Migrants in Tunisia
- Tunisia: Average Monthly Money Market Rate Down to 6.13 Percent in November
- Africa: Mondia Launches Its 'Pay-As-You-Go' Digital Content Platform Monsooq in South Africa but Plans Roll-Out in Nigeria, Egypt, Tunisia and Kenya
- Tunisia: Club Africain's 100 Years of Tunisian Pride
- Tunisia: Tunisia - Harsh Sentence Against Blogger
- Tunisia: Transitional Justice At the Mercy of Politics
- Tanzania/Tunisia: The Days of Meeting Underdogs in Afcon Over
- Africa: Tunisia Unveils 26-Man Squad for Tanzania Double Header
- Tanzania/Tunisia: Taifa Stars Set for Tunisia Clash
- North Africa: Tunisia Should Be a Beacon of Hope in a Troubled Region
- South Africa: Cosatu Extends Condolences to the UGTT On the Passing of General Secretary - Brother Bouali Mbarki