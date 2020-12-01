Tunisia: Ugtt's Initiative to Launch National Dialogue to Bring Views of Different Parties Closer

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) has proposed in its initiative addressed to President Kaies Saied to establish a committee of wise men composed of independent national personalities of different specialties.

The committee will be tasked with leading the national dialogue to introduce the necessary economic, political and social reforms.

The UGTT also called within the framework of this initiative to place this committee under the supervision of the Presidency of the Republic and the members of which will not be candidates for political positions.

This committee will ensure the management of the dialogue and bring closer the viewpoints of different parties involved in the dialogue, according to a predetermined timetable.

In particular, the Union has determined the main lines of the dialogue, which will address three aspects, namely political, economic and social.