Tunisia: Ugtt's Initiative to Launch National Dialogue to Bring Views of Different Parties Closer

1 December 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) has proposed in its initiative addressed to President Kaies Saied to establish a committee of wise men composed of independent national personalities of different specialties.

The committee will be tasked with leading the national dialogue to introduce the necessary economic, political and social reforms.

The UGTT also called within the framework of this initiative to place this committee under the supervision of the Presidency of the Republic and the members of which will not be candidates for political positions.

This committee will ensure the management of the dialogue and bring closer the viewpoints of different parties involved in the dialogue, according to a predetermined timetable.

In particular, the Union has determined the main lines of the dialogue, which will address three aspects, namely political, economic and social.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
You Won't Believe How Much Domestic Workers Get Paid in Zimbabwe
Nigeria Plunged Into Darkness As National Power Grid Collapses
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.